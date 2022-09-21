I note that @vielwald's question about icons wasn't answered, just grouping by domain.

I'm trying to like vivaldi.. But the tab stacks are bugging me. I have many tabs from different websites grouped into stacks based on topic. The stack shows the favicon for whichever tab was last viewed in the stack. This means I can't immediately spot which stack I need. e.g. I have one workspace with 70 tabs open across 9 stacks and a pile of individual tabs. All I see are the icons. No room to see the names.

I'm used to Opera where each Island (their terminology) gets a unique coloured bar at the start, and collapsing them leaves just this bar visible. This keeps it consistent and easy to find when you want to jump back to a group.

Here, only having an icon, and having that keep changing depending on what I last looked at, means I am forever hunting for the right stack to find the tabs I want, because there is no way to remember what it looks like. Being able to pick one favicon, or even just sticking with that from the first tab in the stack, when it's collapsed, will be far better than having them keep changing on me.