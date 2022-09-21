stacked tab fix favicon
The icon changes dynamically dependig on the selected tab in the group .
So sometimes it's hard to find the group again out of ~20 tabs.
it would be nice if we had an option via context menu on the group tab
- fix tab group icon
fixed icon would be the currently active displayed icon.
Pesala Ambassador
@vielwald Tab Stacks can be renamed to solve the ID problem. IMO it is useful to know the active tab in the stack as it changes.
I mainly use the group to group the same apps from different urls.
Two examples:
Some OPNsense WebGui sites
Some Synology DSM Sites
When I group these manually and create under the DSM main tab a new subtab and go to a 3rd party website for example Google or Stackoverflow the main tab lost the DSM favicon
Another option for favicons would be great.
Automatically group by favicon.
For example, all Synolgy pages would be automatically grouped regardless of url.
barbudo2005
Said:
For example, all Synolgy pages would be automatically grouped regardless of url.
Look this post:
"Auto group tab stacks by domain"
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56025/auto-group-tab-stacks-by-domain
I note that @vielwald's question about icons wasn't answered, just grouping by domain.
I'm trying to like vivaldi.. But the tab stacks are bugging me. I have many tabs from different websites grouped into stacks based on topic. The stack shows the favicon for whichever tab was last viewed in the stack. This means I can't immediately spot which stack I need. e.g. I have one workspace with 70 tabs open across 9 stacks and a pile of individual tabs. All I see are the icons. No room to see the names.
I'm used to Opera where each Island (their terminology) gets a unique coloured bar at the start, and collapsing them leaves just this bar visible. This keeps it consistent and easy to find when you want to jump back to a group.
Here, only having an icon, and having that keep changing depending on what I last looked at, means I am forever hunting for the right stack to find the tabs I want, because there is no way to remember what it looks like. Being able to pick one favicon, or even just sticking with that from the first tab in the stack, when it's collapsed, will be far better than having them keep changing on me.