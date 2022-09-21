Allow PDF viewer text writing, drawing and signature.
Hi! I think it would be great to have the posibility that when you open or dowload a PDF to have the option of writing, drawing and signature the PDF to avoid to install another program.
Last months I have had to download and sign a PDF I have had to install another program to do it.
In the latest version of Firefox in the beta channel that is posible.
Thank you in advance and great work!
Pesala Ambassador
@lostscene I suspect this will be tagged as Will Not Do, because the PDF viewer is a Chromium plugin, and not written by the Vivaldi Team.
If you regularly need to edit PDF files, you should set PDF-XChange Editor (or whatever) as your default PDF viewer, and disable the plugin.
@Pesala Ok, thank you for your answer.
@lostscene That would be a great feature!
I have the same issues with signing pdf and don't want to install extra software for this usecase or use online services.
don't want to install extra software
it's not reasonable, you have to do it, a browser doesn't replace all existing softwares of this world. And editing a PDF it's not like adding a line of code.