Calendar notification sounds should have volume setting
OmaaarTheBest
One of the most annoying part of the current calendar is the notification sound that doesn't have volume setting. The sound is loud enough to give you a shock whenever event is happening and you are working in a silence with you headphones on. I need a gentle reminder, not a heart attack. Also neither of the current sounds is really what one would call gentle so adding the possibility to have custom sounds would be very welcomed.
eggert Vivaldi Team
@OmaaarTheBest This is a very good point, never actually thought about it. Adding a setting to control the volume should be an easy thing to do.
Custom sounds are more work, and maybe not high on our list of priorities, but it is something we would like to add at some point.
I have added tickets for both in our tracker system, hope to have that volume control sooner than later.
This is available for testing in the latest snapshot: https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/vivaldi-5-6-2817-3/
This feature request is still marked as "in progress" - should be "done" and moved to archive
