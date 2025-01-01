Display Startup Pages
How do I display my Startup Pages when Vivaldi is already running?
HI all,
Is it possible to, once Vivaldi is up and running, to display all of my Startup Pages, much in the same way I can hit the Home Button and get a Home Page displayed. These are the pages that I have asked Vivaldi to startup with when I start it from scratch. If I have started Vivaldi with a web link, I am unable to access my startup pages without entering them into tabs manually.
Thank you
mib2berlin Soprano
@Nubink
Hi, I guess you meant the speed dial page, change Homepage to Startpage in the General Settings:
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@Nubink Create a quick command to open multiple websites with a single keyboard shortcut, mouse gesture, or menu item.
@Nubink Did you figure this out? I need this too. Thanks