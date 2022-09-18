USENET newsreader for Vivaldi
Jknapp1208
Hello Vivaldi community,
I would like to request a USENET newsreader for Vivaldi. USENET is the oldest social network in existance, being released to academia as an open standard in 1971. It has a rich history and a vibrant community. I decry how USENET became reddit, personal websites became blogs, blogs became facebook and so on. Vivaldi can stand against that by supporting USENET in Vivaldi and by offering a public USENET server to Vivaldi members.
mycologycollege
I take it nobody else wants this:) I do:(
I am stuck using Pan.