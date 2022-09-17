Quick Commands Window is Too Small
My Quick Commands (F2) window cuts off the end of the URLs and the date stamp. Is this normal behavior? Or is just happening to me?
@g_bartsch I think it is normal behaviour. Some URLs can be very long.
My Quick Commands window is slightly bigger, but I have the UI Zoom set to 105%.
@Pesala Thank you. If this is normal it's not the normal I want to see. I can't imagine why the window has to be this small so I'll consider this a bug and file a report.
@g_bartsch I thought there would be a feature request to make it resizable, but I could not find one.
At 100% it is 522x344 pixels.
@g_bartsch
That's odd.
I don't know why, but...Dates left align look broken.
Big Quick Commands.
Maybe this is made in @dude99.
/* quick commands */ .quick-command-container { min-height:600px!important; min-width: 55vw; } .quick-command-container .quick-commands { max-height: 1000px; } .quick-command-container .quick-commands > div { min-width: 55vw; height: 600px !important; } .quick-command-container .quick-commands > div > div { max-width: 55vw !important; } .ReactVirtualized__Grid ReactVirtualized__List{min-height: 600px !important; height: 600px !important; }
@shifte The code I wrote didn't work well so I hope yours does. Thank you for sharing.
This is perfect! I'll thank @dude99
Thank you for suggesting this! I'm very happy. Vivaldi should implement this natively.
@g_bartsch I am fine with the small window. They should make it resizable to suit everyone on all sizes of monitors.
@Pesala Yes, it should be realizable. And the resize should be persistent across restarts (I don't know if that's possible).
@shifte I am daft; I can't find the Big Quick Commands post; could you point to it?
@shifte Hi, I tested your code & it seems to have similar problem from this post: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/511456
Is it just me, or you guys also have this problem?
I'm on windows 8.
Also, I think the last line of code have error... It should be
.ReactVirtualized__Grid.ReactVirtualized__Listinstead of
.ReactVirtualized__Grid ReactVirtualized__List
I am daft; I can't find the Big Quick Commands post; could you point to it?
Me too.
I couldn’t find it.
@Pesala Thank you.
Is it just me, or you guys also have this problem?
Works well for me.
Dates of Quick commands affected by OS date settings?
.ReactVirtualized__Grid ReactVirtualized__List
I'm not sure which selector this class is.
I created a feature request for this:
Allow Resizing and Repositioning of the Quick Commands dialog
@Pesala Thank you Sir!
@g_bartsch
Fixed: CSS breaks a window panel in 5.7.2921.53
/* quick commands */ .quick-command-container { min-height:600px!important; min-width: 55vw; } .quick-command-container .quick-commands { max-height: 1000px; } .quick-command-container .quick-commands > div { min-width: 55vw; height: 600px !important; } .quick-command-container .quick-commands > div > div { max-width: 55vw !important; } .quick-commands > .ReactVirtualized__Grid ReactVirtualized__List{min-height: 600px !important; height: 600px !important; }
This document tells you how to setup Vivaldi for custom CSS modifications: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1