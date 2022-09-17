Show and Edit Autofill Entries in Vivaldi Settings UI
It seems now we can enable autofill from our UI but we still can't edit them from Vivaldi Settings though.
Having a (chromium) placeholder link will be good for start ~ not everyone have the will to fiddle or ask where chromium
hidesstore things as they expect to see them in the actual browser settings.
This below probably can go soon to done as I splitted the request ^^
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/28768/autofill-option-under-privacy-vivaldi-settings
Pls also include list of all the autofill entries in the same section, & then allow user to delete individual entry, or in batch with CTRL + CLICK on each entry (or utilize checkboxes).
I have dozen of useless entries poping up on various website which render the list cumbersome to access cuz 90% of the result in the list are false/outdated.
This would be incredibly useful. But it needs to do more than just the basic form address data.
You can see what is stored if you have sync enabled by going to
chrome://sync-internals> Sync Node Browser > Autofill
But there is no way to easily create / update / delete these within vivaldi (nor chrome, for anything other than addresses)