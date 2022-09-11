Am i dead if i forgot my master password?
dont really know how exactly you call it but i know my username, email, password, but forgot another password to get my account fully back. I got a new windows so i dont think i can find any document with this (i dont know is this really possible but). my bad memory is the only possible way?
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@vanish73 Save the key in Settings → Sync → Save Backup Encryption Key.
how if i dont have it
If you don't have a backup, you will probably have to start from scratch with your settings and bookmarks. But you can still use the same account.
Not sure if it answers your questions or is what you wanted to hear.
mib2berlin
@vanish73
Hi, if you upgrade from 10 to 11 for example you can restore the older version for 10 days or even start the old one, if I remember correctly.
If you do a clean install all is lost.
Cheers, mib
OliJen Translator
@jumpsq said in Am i dead if i forgot my master password?:
If you don't have a backup, you will probably have to start from scratch with your settings and bookmarks. But you can still use the same account.
Not sure if it answers your questions or is what you wanted to hear.
How would one start from scratch?
To OP:
Save master passwords on paper - then put in a personal money vault.
If your passwords are stolen, you'll know, where to go.