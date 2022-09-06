We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
JavaScript popup does not appear in Web App. Why?
For the website https://www.deezer.com/de/, I created a Web App by right-clicking on the tab. When I open it, it opens in a new window, regardless of the browser. If I try to remove a song from a playlist, nothing happens. If I open the page in the browser and try to remove a song from a playlist, a popup appears asking if I really want to remove the song from the playlist.
When I look at the Web App info, the following settings are set there.
If I go a bit deeper into the settings, I can also see that JavaScript is allowed for the Web App.
When creating the Web App in Microsoft Edge, the popup appears immediately when I try to delete a song from a playlist.
What could be the problem in Vivaldi?
Any idea?
I used Microsoft Edge to create the app and be able to use it. But I would love to be able to use the app in Vivaldi ...
DoctorG Ambassador
@PoooMukkel
How to add as App? Does not appear in the tab's context menu. I see only "Verknüpfung erstellen…" there! Or is this the same now?
I do not get such JS alert and can not delete songs from playlist.
DoctorG Ambassador
@PoooMukkel Looks like a bug as Edge 105 can show the JS alert for deletion.
Found a bug now:
VB-91963 "No JS alert/prompt if page runs as App"
@DoctorG said in JavaScript popup does not appear in Web App. Why?:
I do not get such JS alert and can not delete songs from playlist.
That's what I meant.
@DoctorG said in JavaScript popup does not appear in Web App. Why?:
Please report issue of the App to Vivaldi tracker
I can try to report this issue ... Never did it for Vivaldi.
@PoooMukkel said in JavaScript popup does not appear in Web App. Why?:
I can try to report this issue
Sorry, no need, a report exists already.
@DoctorG
Great! Hopefully this behavior could be fixed. Is there a possibility to get notified if it is fixed?
@PoooMukkel Ask me in 1-2 weeks again.
@DoctorG I'll do that. Thanks!
Any updates on this issue? It buggers me a bit.
@rafsymp No updates, but i confirmed the bug in tracker now for current 6.2 and 6.3 versions.