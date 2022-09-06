For the website https://www.deezer.com/de/, I created a Web App by right-clicking on the tab. When I open it, it opens in a new window, regardless of the browser. If I try to remove a song from a playlist, nothing happens. If I open the page in the browser and try to remove a song from a playlist, a popup appears asking if I really want to remove the song from the playlist.

When I look at the Web App info, the following settings are set there.

If I go a bit deeper into the settings, I can also see that JavaScript is allowed for the Web App.

When creating the Web App in Microsoft Edge, the popup appears immediately when I try to delete a song from a playlist.

What could be the problem in Vivaldi?