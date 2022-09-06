Deleted Passwords By Accident
mrmeireles
I just used the tool Delete All Browsing Data and forgot to unmark Passwords, so they got deleted. Is there a way to undelete any file to recover them? Or copy a file from an old backup?
if you have a backup from the same windows user and the same machine, you can copy the file login data back to your profile while vivaldi is closed
Hello! I made exactly the same mistake. But I use sync. Unfortunately, I was logged in to sync while clearing History Can't I get these passwords from the sync servers?
I want to reverse the decision to delete all passwords. Google Contacts allows you, for example, to undo an accidental deletion. Does Vivaldi allow you to undo this decision?
@Nova1112 The password manager does not have a undo if you delete browser data or a single password.
If you have a daily backup, exit Vivaldi, copy your daily backup of file
Login Datato folder
C:\Users\YOURNAME\Appdata\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\
@DoctorG Thanks for the answer. But I don't know what Daily Backup is? How to turn it on?
PS. I have a second computer (laptop) that I use once every few months. I'm also logged into Vivaldi there - so I have these passwords there too (at least most of them). What's the safest way to transfer them to my main computer? I guess I shouldn't let your laptop connect to the Internet because it will erase everything?
mib2berlin
@Nova1112
Hi, disable the WiFi/Network before you start Vivaldi, it should not connect to sync.
Start Vivaldi and open
vivaldi://password-manager/settings
Export passwords to a .cvs file (Clear Text) on a USB stick.
Import passwords in your main system using the same chrome://password-manager/settings
page. Ready
Cheers, mib
It worked great - thanks!
DoctorG Ambassador
@Nova1112 said in Deleted Passwords By Accident:
It worked great - thanks!
Congrats.
I hope now, you will use a daily backup to save your important data, and no: Sync is not a real backup.
Backup your important data to a external hard drive!
Some products (not a proposal)
@DoctorG Ok, thanks But even if I had this backup... How could I recover passwords from yesterday's Vivaldi files in a situation like what happened to me?
Ok, I'll remember it for the future Thank you
Good to read that.
Please keep in mind: Backup is very important to be safe against data loss.
https://www.worldbackupday.com/en
PS: In IT, there is a meme: "No Backup, No Pity".