Solved Reading List Export
Add option to export Reading List perhaps in CSV, JSON, HTML.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
The Reading List can now be exported as a CSV file using the Instapaper format in Vivaldi 6.6
Thanks for your request.
In the meantime, if you feel comfortable using a mod, you can get your solution this way: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79118/reading-list-export
