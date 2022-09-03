Basically, as the title says. Several minor versions ago vivaldi started blocking 'autoplay' on pages, using its own 'logic' as to what to block and what not. Changing adblcker and the new 'autoplay:allow' settings doesn't seem to make difference. In youtube, for example, the autoplay (used as mini-previews) is On only if the adblker is off, the autoplay setting is on AND the global ad-blocker (default) setting is off. That is just a nuisance, but it gets worse in the videocall apps like facebook messenger. They require undisturbed autoplay functinality. Yet, the 'autoplay is blocked' even if all the blocking setting is in permissive state, including autoplay, default autoplay, ads and tracker and default ads and trackers. Sometimes, it is possible to receive a call, which makes it even more confusing, but even then my own video may not play, while the receiving party's video will, ut if placing call, none works.