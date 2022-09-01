How To Delete Email?
-
I've just started to use Vivaldi Mail and like it a lot.
But when I receive an email, I get a notification in the status bar icon. If I click the icon and dialogue box appears showing there's an email.
If I click the message link, it opens to full size. But the bin/trash icon at the top of the screen can't be clicked to delete the email once read.
I need to click the Mail app via the side panel to be able to delete the message.
Is it a bug that can be fixed?
Thank you.
-
@TD4 What happens if you press the keyboard delete button?
-
Thanks for replying.
Nothing happens when I press Delete.
-
@TD4 So when you open an email from the notifier popup, the email client does not open - just the email?
-
@Ayespy said in How To Delete Email?:
@TD4 So when you open an email from the notifier popup, the email client does not open - just the email?
Just the email only.
This is the notification box I see:
Then clicking on the message reveals the email.
Note the trash icon is greyed out.
I'm using Vivaldi 5.4.2753.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 11 (up to date).
-
I think I've figured it out.
Re: notification box. If I click "Show Mail", the email appears and I'm able to delete it, as the trash icon appears. But if I just click the message as I've been doing, I can't delete it.
Maybe it's just a bug?
-
@TD4 At present, items can only be deleted if they are highlighted in the mail list. If you don't see the list, you can't delete.
Being able to delete an email from just the message view may come, but not yet.
-
@Ayespy Sorry for the delay in replying. Thank you.
Is it possible to add Emojis in a future update?
-
@TD4 I am sure emojis will be introduced in time.
-
@Ayespy Hi Ayespy, is there any update to this? I also wish to delete the mail directly in the single mail reading view. Still this is the first view if clicking either the windows notification or the notification in the Vivaldi status bar. And still the delete button is greyed out in this view. This is the only real annoying thing about Vivaldi mail, not being able to delete the mail immediately, but having to click 3 times extra to get the mail view, select this mail and hit the delete button.
Thank you.
Edit: changed naming to clarify
-
@Zotho said in How To Delete Email?:
I also wish to delete the mail directly in the mail view.
If you are in the mail view the latest selected mail is still selected, even after a restart of Vivaldi.
Hit Del key or the delete button delete it.
This is the mail view:
-
@mib2berlin Thanks for your reply. But as the TO I meant the single mail view, the reading view. Not the list overview. Please try yourself. Open a mail via any of the notifications and you cannot delete it there. As shown in the screenshot of @TD4
-
@Zotho
Ah, I never do so and I have set open panel automatically.
If I open a mail from the status bar and hit the delete button it seems nothing happen but the mail is deleted > moved to thrash bin.
If you have the panel open you can see it moving.
-
@mib2berlin I got the same settings, however the panel does not open automatically. If I open the mail in the Vivaldi notification it also does not open the list to the top where I could delete the mail but instead a reading view and I have to click on a folder like Unread (Ungelesen) or Inbox (Posteingang) to get the list overview on top. Weird
Screenshot has been taken after clicking on the mail notification button in the status bar and pressing F4 twice to get the side panel to show up.
-
@Zotho
I am sorry, no idea why it doesn't work for you and why you have to use F4.
-
Thanks for helping. Ok, if it works for you I might have some setting messed up. Can't figure out which one, though.
It seems TD4 has the same issue. So there might be something which influences this behaviour.
-
mib2berlin
@Zotho
Hm, I bet an extension cause this, Chrome extensions can really do strange things in Vivaldi.
I don't think a setting can do this.
I would start to disable all and restart Vivaldi.
You can stop extensions to start with
--disable-extensionsin your desktop shortcut.
-
Thanks for the suggestion, unfortunately did not work. Even without extensions it is the same.
I was searching for CSS mods that I had once (Autohide bookmark bar), but also if I disable this completely it is the same.
Tried to reduce to one single mail account, no changes.
No more ideas for today...
-
edwardp Ambassador
@TD4 said in How To Delete Email?:
@Ayespy Sorry for the delay in replying. Thank you.
Is it possible to add Emojis in a future update?
Emojihub can be added as a Web Panel. It's what I use.