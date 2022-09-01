I've just started to use Vivaldi Mail and like it a lot.

But when I receive an email, I get a notification in the status bar icon. If I click the icon and dialogue box appears showing there's an email.

If I click the message link, it opens to full size. But the bin/trash icon at the top of the screen can't be clicked to delete the email once read.

I need to click the Mail app via the side panel to be able to delete the message.

Is it a bug that can be fixed?

Thank you.