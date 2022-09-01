Migrate from Seamonkey, import a whole profile incl. email
Because Vivaldi did not offer an email client for a long time, I had to use Seamonkey as the only available wholesome web suite in the meantime since Opera 12 got abandoned.
Now that Vivaldi got an email client implemented, I would like to migrate from Seamonkey to Vivaldi, importing everything from my Seamonkey profile (bookmarks, login data if possible, POP3 email account settings, and my whole email archive).
Unfortunately, Seamonkey is not supported by Vivaldi's migration importer. And transfering the data intermediately to Firefox and Thunderbird is not possible, they are already incompatible to Seamonkey.
DoctorG Ambassador
@LigH I already reported a feature request to Vivaldi tracker.
FYI: VB-91404 "Add import from Seamonkey"
@DoctorG - thank you. When I searched this forum, the only important match I found was already in the archive.
Could you please link this tracker?
DoctorG Ambassador
@LigH said in Migrate from Seamonkey, import a whole profile incl. email:
Could you please link this tracker?
No, only for internal use.
If you need to know state of the request please ask at "What is the status of VB (=already reported bug/issue)?" after 1-2 months, feature request are not updated often in tracker.
@DoctorG said in Migrate from Seamonkey, import a whole profile incl. email:
No, only for internal use.
OK, I see ... thanks anyway for letting me know.
Apparently still no assignee. Any known 3rd party software?