Because Vivaldi did not offer an email client for a long time, I had to use Seamonkey as the only available wholesome web suite in the meantime since Opera 12 got abandoned.

Now that Vivaldi got an email client implemented, I would like to migrate from Seamonkey to Vivaldi, importing everything from my Seamonkey profile (bookmarks, login data if possible, POP3 email account settings, and my whole email archive).

Unfortunately, Seamonkey is not supported by Vivaldi's migration importer. And transfering the data intermediately to Firefox and Thunderbird is not possible, they are already incompatible to Seamonkey.