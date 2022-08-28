We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Better visual distinction between read/unread messages
-
Maybe unread messages should have a different color background or something... Now at a glance it is not obvious which message in the list was read and which not, they all look almost the same.
-
@SVGuss said in Better visual distinction between read/unread messages:
Now at a glance it is not obvious which message in the list was read and which not
Which list are you looking at (and why)? It sounds like you are only looking under "received"!
There is a list specifically for "unread messages"
-
@SVGuss unread are bold and have a blue dot ... I guess they could stand out even more - subject line of read emails is also bold font (but a little lighter grey tone) so yes, I think I see what you mean.
If, as @TbGbe mentions, you are treating "Received" as your inbox, may I suggest you stop doing so and use Unread as your inbox instead, and using Received as your archive to look for emails you need to find. The workflow is not all that different but much cleaner.
-
@WildEnte said in Better visual distinction between read/unread messages:
I guess they could stand out even more - subject line of read emails is also bold font (but a little lighter grey tone) so yes, I think I see what you mean.
That is exactly my point. Something I've been used to with any other email client for decades, so I immediately felt uncomfortable with this as I started using VM. I know of the unread filter of course.
-
I find it off-putting that while the sender's name looses the bold font when read, the subject line remains bold. Is it possible for the subject line to also loose it's bold font upon being read?