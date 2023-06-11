When inside a tabs stack, the tabs button should open the second level tabs view rather than the top level tab stacks view as is does now.

I would bet that i many user wants to navigate to a different tab within a current tab stack when using the button.

If that's not the case, it's cognitively easy and natural to use the back button next to tab stack name to go to the top level and then navigate into different tab stack.

However it's cognitively frustrating to go back into the already active tab stack to navigate to a different tab within the same tab stack, as the user doesn't think of what tab stack is he in, he only thinks of the next tab to move into.

Having to bring into awareness and re-select the currently active tab stack is cognitively unexpected and might lead to forgetting on delaying the recall of what tab to navigate to.