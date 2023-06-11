Tabs counter button should preview active tab stack
When inside a tabs stack, the tabs button should open the second level tabs view rather than the top level tab stacks view as is does now.
I would bet that i many user wants to navigate to a different tab within a current tab stack when using the button.
If that's not the case, it's cognitively easy and natural to use the back button next to tab stack name to go to the top level and then navigate into different tab stack.
However it's cognitively frustrating to go back into the already active tab stack to navigate to a different tab within the same tab stack, as the user doesn't think of what tab stack is he in, he only thinks of the next tab to move into.
Having to bring into awareness and re-select the currently active tab stack is cognitively unexpected and might lead to forgetting on delaying the recall of what tab to navigate to.
Getting back to this one. Can we please get some improvement in this area?
Using tab bar on phone is difficult, I prefer to navigate between tabs via tab previews.
Right now it's frustrating to do, because you have to first find the active tab stack and open it, which puts "difficult" task with unpredictable / unstable target between the intention of going to certain tab and actually choosing the tab.
It would be much better - hopefully for everyone - if the tab previews opened first instead of tab stack previews and then you could use the back gesture to move to the tab stack previews and another back gesture to get back to the currently active tab.
Yes, it's adding additional back gesture for some users, but at the same time, it removes attention and cognition demanding action for the cost of adding a simple muscle memory only demanding action.
OK, new idea to address the problem...
What if we were able to access the preview of a tab stack by swiping up / down from tab bar?
Keep the Tabs button functionality as it is..... just add a swipe gesture to swipe from a tab bar that opens the tab previews of the currently active stack rather than all tabs.