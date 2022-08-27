bad request
Hi For the past few days i keep getting this message
when trying to open this web site https://euroweeklynews.com/?fbclid=IwAR2J0b4hrPrMZLRr5JdZAdxLMv62sJrzKSkyl1pqT4v2doIdIzuPMYNKHew. It opens fine in two other Browsers. Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
Size of a request header field exceeds server limit.
Pesala Ambassador
@ravo1957 No such message here. Just a popup asking to Allow Notifications.
What are your OS and Vivaldi versions?
To include your OS and Vivaldi version in your forum signature.
@Pesala Hi thanks for the quick response. I am using windows 7 service pack 1. Vivaldi version 5.4.2753.40 (Stable channel) (32-bit). It's only the past few days i have had this problem and it's only that one web site.
@ravo1957 Often this error is caused by a corrupted cookie.
Click on the padlock in the urlfield > cookies > remove all and try to reload the site.
@Hadden89 Great, thank you very much that worked.
I also am getting that same "BAD REQUEST ERROR" When I try to log into my account on a .GOV site.
Is there a fix for this?
Thanks
Dave