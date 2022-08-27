How to recover lost tabs? "Last session" did not recover lost tabs.
-
For some reason, after I downloaded a new version of Opera, my Vivaldi tabs were eliminated. HELP?
-
mib2berlin
@ar8294
Hi, I download and install the latest Opera and my tabs are not eliminated.
How do you install Vivaldi, one user, all user or standalone?
You can check the trash bin right top, there are the last 100 closed tabs.
Please add the Vivaldi and Windows version.
Cheers, mib
-
SaganAndroid
@mib2berlin The problem with your solution is that it shows a small number of your last ACTIVE tabs. It does NOT solve any problems. It doesn't restore all the tabs.
Big difference between your last active tabs, and your tabs.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@SaganAndroid See Settings, Privacy, Save Browsing History. Set to at least one day to save all of your opened tabs in history.