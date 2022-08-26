Broken Site Not Working
After a most recent update of Vivaldi a few of the sites I visit most frequently are not working properly, they are as listed below. They both was showing the page content but now it just not working as it should.
1:- https://rexdl.com
Maybe another update might fix this problem. But after opening Microsoft Edge it too is also doing the same thing also. So this can be a Windows problem after all & not the browser itself. Hope that this information helps & others don't get too alarmed. Windows may give an update that fixes this later on.
mib2berlin
@Nakaiman
Hi, the https://rexdl.com page work as expected on Linux, will test on Windows later.
https://moddroid.cowork if you disable the Vivaldi ad blocker for this page:
Cheers, mib
EDIT: https://rexdl.com work fine on Windows 11, check in the guest view.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Vivaldi does not have an add blocker.
mib2berlin
@Pesala
It say so:
EDIT: You meant Ad blocker, had to correct my post!
@mib2berlin
It still happened in Guest Mode as well. The 1st page @ https://rexdl.com still broke when I went to the second page. It is very intermittent as some pages comes up good & others. But as I exit Guest mode & come back to regular Vivaldi it started to show properly. Thanks @mib2berlin & @Pesala for all your help given. Do enjoy the rest of you'll day. Thanks in Advance.
I have encountered such a problem with the site
https://apkvision.org, did someone manage to solve the problem?
ModEdit: </> Link for Security
@wialelr No problem here.
What are your OS and Vivaldi versions?
AdmissionBangla
@wialelr said in Broken Site Not Working:
I have encountered such a problem with the site https://apkvision.org, did someone manage to solve the problem?
I face same issue of my client website
https://admissionbangla.complease any one can tell the solution.
--
ModEdit: </> Link for Security
@AdmissionBangla Describe what is broken.
