After a most recent update of Vivaldi a few of the sites I visit most frequently are not working properly, they are as listed below. They both was showing the page content but now it just not working as it should.

1:- https://rexdl.com



2:- https://moddroid.co



Maybe another update might fix this problem. But after opening Microsoft Edge it too is also doing the same thing also. So this can be a Windows problem after all & not the browser itself. Hope that this information helps & others don't get too alarmed. Windows may give an update that fixes this later on.