Solved HELP Fix forum email notifications
I don't seem to be receiving forum email notifications - is there a pertinent setting I should be aware of?
@ldexterldesign The pertinent setting is in your forum profile settings.
I have this set to "Daily"
I'm still not receiving email notifications..?
Is anyone else reading this not receiving email notifications?: If yes then I suspect it's worthy of looking into
@Pesala FYI "Subscribe to Digest" isn't the pertinent setting - I don't need a digest of all posts I just need a notification to my own post(s)
@ldexterldesign The Notifications are in the same place. You can opt to receive an email when someone upvotes your post or replies to a topic that you are following, etc.
@Pesala updated all my notification settings from "notification and email" to "email only", if it doesn't work then I'll be back!
Or more importantly this
Are you watching these topics? Check the bell icon near the purple Reply buttons on the top or bottom of the thread.
You can also check Settings > Watch, to see whether you're automatically set to watch topics you create and comment on.
if you are watching these topics then the email notifications for "When a new reply is posted in a topic you are watching" should be sent.
Hi @jane-n,
Thanks for reply
You can also check Settings > Watch, to see whether you're automatically set to watch topics you create and comment on.
I am doing this
If you are watching these topics then the email notifications for "When a new reply is posted in a topic you are watching" should be sent.
Notifications are not sent
So this is definitely a bug
My settings are correct and haven't changed and I didn't receive an email notification for your comment
Would love to know if it's just affecting me or everyone - I assume it may just be my account otherwise I'm certain there would be others reporting this issue..?
If I can do anything to help get this fixed then please let me know
Hope to hear back
Cheers
@ldexterldesign
Hi, I activated E-Mail notification for this thread
If you or somebody else reply to the thread I should get a message.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Good morning.
@Pesala
Hehe, I don´t get an E-Mail notification.
Good morning, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin Did you log out? Log out, and I will try again in five minutes. Perhaps I was too quick.
@mib2berlin Five minutes later ...
@Pesala @ldexterldesign @jane-n
Thanks, I don´t get an E-Mail notification, the setting for the thread is "Watching" the profile setting is:
-
I've enabled email notifications for all things imaginable now. So, I'll keep an eye on it.
Do you receive other emails, though? For example, the Digest emails or, though not related to the Forum, a username recovery or password reset emails?
-
@jane-n
Hi, I receive the weekly digest mails.
Cheers, mib
Do you receive email notifications now?
@jane-n
Yes, mail is arrived.
Thanks, mib