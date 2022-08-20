Option to `Send to Page to Other Devices` is gone!
neltherion
In the new version of Vivaldi:
Right clicking on the page doesn't have the
Send to Your Devicesoption.
Why is it gone?
mib2berlin
@neltherion
Hi, it was to buggy, the developer disable it.
At moment you can use the cloud icon right top to open tabs from other devices as workaround.
I hope we get it back soon.
Cheers, mib
neltherion
Now that you mention it, I remember it being TOO buggy!
I could send a link to a device successfully every 1 out of 5 tries.
Thanks
DoctorG Ambassador
The feature is gone since some versions and it was broken.
Already reported to Vivaldi bug tracker.
VB-86341 ""Send to your devices" option doesn't work"
Sorry for xtremly old bump, but I find that the possbility to share page to other Vivaldi-Browsers on other Systems is needed, is there any news for this... "yet?"
Found this Thread by searching on DuckDuckGo. (Just random FYI )
DoctorG Ambassador
@Gneno said in Option to `Send to Page to Other Devices` is gone!:
is there any news for this... "yet?"
No, the Chromium core dev team have not re-added such to their code. No chance for Vivaldi to get it back at this time.
No chance for Vivaldi to get it back at this time.
Alright, thank you for speedy feedback!