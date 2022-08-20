I have noticed this odd behavior:

When I click to open an article from Feedly app on Vivaldi, it creates a new "window" of Vivaldi instead of a new tab in my current window.

A couple of new items appear in my menu:

Manage Windows (2)

Move to other window

When I move the tab to my original window, the second window stays open with the Speed Dial page. I then have to manually close the Window.

Also found out that the number of Windows allowed is 5.

Crazy that I cannot find anything in settings to disable multiple windows.

I am using a Pixel 4a (5g).