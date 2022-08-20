We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Android Browser "Windows"
I have noticed this odd behavior:
When I click to open an article from Feedly app on Vivaldi, it creates a new "window" of Vivaldi instead of a new tab in my current window.
A couple of new items appear in my menu:
Manage Windows (2)
Move to other window
When I move the tab to my original window, the second window stays open with the Speed Dial page. I then have to manually close the Window.
Also found out that the number of Windows allowed is 5.
Crazy that I cannot find anything in settings to disable multiple windows.
I am using a Pixel 4a (5g).
I'm having this same issue on a galaxy s21 ultra. I cannot find any setting to disable the multiple windows. The functionality is causi g a poor user experience as I repeatedly end up having to go find what window has the tabs open I want. Then half the time it doesn't change to the window selected and instead creates a new window.
Does anyone have a way to disable this feature?
KrzysztofY
I'm having the same issue. It's Irritating.
@KrzysztofY @mdpelyhes @david-k
Hi, there is no setting in Vivaldi to change this.
I don´t have a Feedly account to test this, you can report it to the bug tracker with a link to this thread.
Please post the bug number (VBA-) here.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Cheers, mib
I'm having the same issue. It's not just with feedly. Every link I share to Vivaldi browser opens on a new window instead of a new tab.
Hi, I reported it with the number VAB-6660.
mib2berlin
@Xstatic36
Hi, I confirmed the report even I cant reproduce it in all cases.
Share with Gmail, K9-Mail, Messager, Signal open the assigned app, not a new Vivaldi window or tab.
I have the setting "Stay in browser enabled".
Tested in Vivaldi 5.5.2807.33, snapshot 5.6.2831.3.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Android 12
Cheers, mib
Maybe I didn't explain well the issue. I made a screen recording: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1anyRAg2n4BWxk-D5419KmNEvLPFLD_qy/view?usp=drivesdk
I'm on the same Vivaldi and OS version. Poco F3.
@Xstatic36
I still not understand, you want to share a Vivaldi tab to Vivaldi?
This open the assigned app which is Vivaldi and open a new window as expected.
I shared a link on an email from the Gmail app. I used Gmail just as an example of sharing.
Is it suppose to open a new window on Vivaldi? Why not a new tab on the current window?
The main issue is that, even if I close all the tabs (or move them to the other window, as the thread owner explained), the window stays open with one speed dial tab.
mib2berlin
@Xstatic36
I test this again and share a link from Gmail open a new window.
Sorry for the confusion, at least the bug report is confirmed and a dev will look into.
Cheers, mib
On Gmail, if I long press a link, I get a pop-up which let's me share it.
@Xstatic36
I edited my last post, understand now.
The1Metallian
I have the same issue. I'm so freaking pissed!! This little game of having to close windows made me by mistake close the main window where I had 100+ tabs opened instead of the "new window". I lost everything!!
Galaxy Note 20 Ulta 5G, on Verizon.
@Xstatic36 said in Android Browser "Windows":
Maybe I didn't explain well the issue. I made a screen recording: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1anyRAg2n4BWxk-D5419KmNEvLPFLD_qy/view?usp=drivesdk
I'm on the same Vivaldi and OS version. Poco F3.
Would you restore it?
Or maybe upload it to YouTube?
Thx
@Zalex108 Sorry, i deleted it unintentionally.
It's restored now.
Ok,
Not the same I've faced which currently checked and not happens anymore so can't be reviewed as if was something related.
Apart from that,
Have you enabled any Chrome://Flag?
@Zalex108
No, I haven't changed any flags.
Please,
Those with the problem add in one Message:
V Version
Phone Model
OS Version Official | Custom
MIUI | EMUI | ... Version
Since when the behavior started
Thx
KrzysztofY
5.5.2807.39
Google Pixel 3a XL
Android 12 Official
Clean Google Android
I'm not sure, probably since 5.4.2760.24