Images inside sent mails are not shown
MinaWaheed9697
Hi there,
When I open any mail, it doesn't show the images impeded inside those mails.
Like this screenshot:
How can I fix this??
yojimbo274064400
If you trust the sender then either select Always allow option or to just download this time the Load External Content
FYI: most email clients will not automatically download remote content without a users consent to protect them from unscrupulous practices or from miscreant, i.e. confirm reading of email without user being aware the image downloaded was uniquely named for this purpose
MinaWaheed9697
@yojimbo274064400 Is there any way to trust all upcoming mails automatically?? Or that'll make a way to threats??
@MinaWaheed9697 It will open the path to threats. Good habit is to enable images only for trusted adding to contacts, as described above. The you'll always the full content of the mails from the sender. I don't think there is an option, but is something shouldn't be done ever.
@yojimbo274064400
Hi, where is this option? I don’t want to allow it for all senders of course.
mib2berlin
@Oberlin
Hi, if you get a new mail you can allow images once or for the sender in the mail or always allow it.
Thanks for your swift answer. I don’t have this prompt (Linux version).
Solved! I had "Show messages as text" selected in the 3rd icon top right!