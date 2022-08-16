-
In quick command window when I search for something it always show "closed tabs"; there should be an option to hide it I don't want it to be suggested
(Mod update: title)
-
@anaskhan You can already do this. Visit settings > Quick commands
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests on
-
Pesala Ambassador
@LonM No. There is no checkbox for Closed Tabs. They are always displayed if found in a search.
I want a Setting for Number of Closed Tabs to Store. 99 is way too many, some users may prefer not to store any at all.
-
@Pesala I didn't notice that. Good find. There should be checkboxes on all of those items.
(At a glance I thought the lack of a checkbox meant it had been turned off)
I've updated the title to be more explicit about what is being asked.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Done on
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on
-
grizzlyhands
@LonM Hi. I'm using Vivaldi on Windows. We still can't uncheck Closed Tabs. When I use Quick Commands, I'd like to see just Bookmarks. Especially in case of livestreaming. I don't want others to see what sites I visited.
-
@grizzlyhands There does not seem to be any progress on this request so far. Please vote for the initial request, if enough people vote for it then it may get implemented.