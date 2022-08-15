Question is more about url autocomplete... For now we have option to prioritize bookmarks or no. In case we prioritize bookmarks there will be results that are almost completely useless for normal usage.. But in other case I just can't get the logic it works; for example:

I usually go to https://vivaldi.com/blog/ to read blog post about Vivaldi, so the most frequent page I use on Vivaldi.com is the "blog" subpage. When I start typing "viva" it completes to "vivaldi.com", tho I've never entered that url, nor it's in my bookmarks. Tho it shows that I have the "blog" in my bookmarks and browsing history. It will show me "blog" part only if I continue writing the url until "/bl". Why can't it rank autocomplete like other Chromium browsers, based on visit frequency? May be I need to enable some option for that?