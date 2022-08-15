We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Addressbar autocomplete logic
Question is more about url autocomplete... For now we have option to prioritize bookmarks or no. In case we prioritize bookmarks there will be results that are almost completely useless for normal usage.. But in other case I just can't get the logic it works; for example:
I usually go to https://vivaldi.com/blog/ to read blog post about Vivaldi, so the most frequent page I use on Vivaldi.com is the "blog" subpage. When I start typing "viva" it completes to "vivaldi.com", tho I've never entered that url, nor it's in my bookmarks. Tho it shows that I have the "blog" in my bookmarks and browsing history. It will show me "blog" part only if I continue writing the url until "/bl". Why can't it rank autocomplete like other Chromium browsers, based on visit frequency? May be I need to enable some option for that?
I experience a similar situation, I regular visiting cloudflare.com. only one time in my live I checked the status page cloudflarestatus.com. Now I always get the status page suggested....
Why? a simple "how often did you entered xyz" and rank it like that for suggestion shouldn't be too hard.
mib3berlin
@EFEris
Hi, check the Drop-Down priority list.
You can move entries with select and the arrow icons or disable typed history, for example.
Cheers, mib