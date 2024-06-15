Translate Panel History need better privacy improvement
Auto clear translation history at end of session, never keep, or days/months.
Add "Clear Translate History" button in plainview of Translate Panel, next to "Show Translate History" button. So we can clear history easier & faster.
Add # of translated history next to "Clear Translate History" button, so we know how many tasks stored in the history.
Add "X" at the end of each history item to allow user delete 'em directly.
@dude99 This would be very helpful - I sometimes have to translate things included in moderation reports, and some of these things I would prefer not to have written on my hard drive. Being able to disable the history entirely would be ideal.
@dude99 Settings, Privacy and Security, Save Browsing History, Session Only.
Translate history is then cleared on restarting Vivaldi. Make a bookmark to
vivaldi://restartto use whenever you want to clean up.