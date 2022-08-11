-
-
setup Right/Left Rocker Gestures to open link in New/Background Tab (Over a link),
-
restart Vivaldi
-
execute both Rocker gesture on any link...
-
It did nothing, instead it stuck at highlight linked text state.
VB-90961
-
-
Pesala Ambassador
@dude99 Confirmed here too.
-
@dude99 I could confirm the same phenomenon too
-
@dude99 said in [BUG] Open link via Rocker Gesture on a link do nothing:
-
setup Right/Left Rocker Gestures to open link in New/Background Tab (Over a link),
-
restart Vivaldi
-
execute both Rocker gesture on any link...
-
It did nothing, instead it stuck at highlight linked text state.
VB-90961
That's exactly what I tried to do and it really doesn't work.
-
-
Tested issue and i can confirm for 5.5.2770.3.
I set bug report to Confirmed.
-
@dude99 It happened to me too. But it suddenly happened on 5.4 Version with auto-update closed. The failure successfully drove me to download the newest version. But it didn't work.
-
@dude99 Now it's 6.0 version in 2023. And the failure prevails. Should I report this bug again on the Forum?
-
[same problem as in this post]:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/78297/bug-open-link-via-rocker-gesture-on-a-link-do-nothing
[detailed description]:
I. When I was still using Ver5.4 vivaldi, somehow and suddenly, the 【Open Link in New Tab (over a link)】 and 【Open Link in Background Tab (over a link)】 functions in 【Rocker Gesture】 lost its magic.
II. I reopened vivaldi in [private window] mode in case of collateral damage by extension malfunctions. Not working.
III. I restarted my PC and reopened vivaldi. Not working.
IV. I downloaded the newest version of vivaldi of [6.0.2979.18]. Not working.
V. I completely uninstalled the vivaldi with all my personal data and settings cleared and reinstalled vivaldi. Not working.
Vi. Now I know. The same problem happened once 8 months ago. And I hope someone could do me a favour and tell me how to deal with this issue.
PS: Really love this rocker gesture function, especially for the link interaction part.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Tryoncemore There is no need to report bugs again. Some may take years to get fixed, so six months is not long.
You can ask in the Bug Status Thread to see if there is any progress.
-
@Tryoncemore BTW, it's on a win10 system of family version.
-
@Pesala Thanks for your kindness. But I made a post just several minutes ago.
Maybe my experience could add to the knowledge of the situation.
-
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
I can confirm that this bug still exists in 7.3. Additionally, it seems command chains can't be set as rocker gestures. Not sure if it's related to this bug or a different one.