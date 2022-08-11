[same problem as in this post]:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/78297/bug-open-link-via-rocker-gesture-on-a-link-do-nothing

[detailed description]:

I. When I was still using Ver5.4 vivaldi, somehow and suddenly, the 【Open Link in New Tab (over a link)】 and 【Open Link in Background Tab (over a link)】 functions in 【Rocker Gesture】 lost its magic.

II. I reopened vivaldi in [private window] mode in case of collateral damage by extension malfunctions. Not working.

III. I restarted my PC and reopened vivaldi. Not working.

IV. I downloaded the newest version of vivaldi of [6.0.2979.18]. Not working.

V. I completely uninstalled the vivaldi with all my personal data and settings cleared and reinstalled vivaldi. Not working.

Vi. Now I know. The same problem happened once 8 months ago. And I hope someone could do me a favour and tell me how to deal with this issue.

PS: Really love this rocker gesture function, especially for the link interaction part.