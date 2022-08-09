Stack tab if same server / domain / host
Hello,
I think it is a good idea to have an option to stack the tab when it is from the same
serverdomain; when the link is redirected outside the serverdomain, the behavior should be opened in new tab (no stacking).
Thanks.
DoctorG Ambassador
@hikrdu Server? You mean domain or Host/IP?
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25862/option-to-automatically-stack-tabs-by-host Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
