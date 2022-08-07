@luetage Thanks, but I see it says we need knowledge of CSS to do that.

Really surprised that such data - which surely most people have no need for whatsoever - is displayed by default and there's not a much easier way of turning it on or off.

I guess I'll have to either figure out how to use CSS, put up with it, or go back to using a different browser. Not really impressed with Vivaldi so far though, because it's already taken a while to get rid of other things that I don't think should be on as default but should just be an option to add if you want.