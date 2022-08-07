How to hide page data in address bar?
When loading a page, it briefly displays some data at the right-hand end of the address bar, such as "790 KB, 7/7". How do you get rid of that?
And why does it show by default? How many people want to know that info, or am I missing something about why it's useful?!
@dave2319 I want to see it. But you can disable it with a custom CSS modification, instructions here ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/10549
.UrlBar-AddressField .pageload:not(.unstarted).progressing, .UrlBar-AddressField .pageload:not(.unstarted).progress-done { opacity: 0; }
@luetage Thanks, but I see it says we need knowledge of CSS to do that.
Really surprised that such data - which surely most people have no need for whatsoever - is displayed by default and there's not a much easier way of turning it on or off.
I guess I'll have to either figure out how to use CSS, put up with it, or go back to using a different browser. Not really impressed with Vivaldi so far though, because it's already taken a while to get rid of other things that I don't think should be on as default but should just be an option to add if you want.
@dave2319 I can’t recall someone ever requesting to hide the pageload info, at least it’s not an opinion a majority of users seem to share. See here for an example of the opposite request ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/211961
You can write a feature request for introducing an option to remove it, if you don’t want to use the modification.
@luetage That data doesn't seem to be mentioned much either for or against, but I also found this: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53161/block-loading-data-in-address-bar and 8 people thanked the person who posted the solution. I don't understand where you put that code though, so I'll have to look into how to use CSS files.
And yes, I'll have a look into writing a feature request as well, because it should be much easier to get rid of it, and also be off by default like any normal browser!
@dave2319 said in How to hide page data in address bar?:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53161/block-loading-data-in-address-bar and 8 people thanked the person who posted the solution
Several people show support for people posting mods without actually using the mods themselves, so it isn't a great metric to go off of.
A good 4 or 5 of the users who liked that post could fall under that category. @luetage and I are both among the 8 people. I certainly don't use it, and seeing as @luetage gave a different bit of CSS, there is a good chance they don't use it either.
Making a feature request will be a more reliable way to gauge interest.
@dave2319 CSS modifications are easy to accomplish, they are supported native by Vivaldi these days.
- Create a directory for Vivaldi modifications anywhere you like, but outside the Vivaldi application itself. For example create a
moddingfolder in your home directory. Inside that folder create a file with any name, but it has to be a
.cssfile, e.g.
custom.css
- Open the file with a text editor and paste the code, save
- Open
vivaldi://experiments/and tick »allow for using css modifications«
- Open
vivaldi://settings/appearance/and under »custom ui modifications« select the folder you created
- Restart Vivaldi and you are done
The official guide is a little misleading, since it still mentions directions on how to accomplish this on old versions of Vivaldi. It used to be a little more involved than hitting a switch in experiments and our mods didn’t survive updates.
- Create a directory for Vivaldi modifications anywhere you like, but outside the Vivaldi application itself. For example create a
@nomadic I hardly remember any of this. But yeah, I upvote code ^^
@nomadic said in How to hide page data in address bar?:
Several people show support for people posting mods without actually using the mods themselves, so it isn't a great metric to go off.
Fair enough, but I think it's also fair to say that if anyone surveyed 100 people at random at their local supermarket, the chances of more than a handful of people saying they're interested in that data would be very slim!
That said, I suppose it's good it's possible to see it for anyone who really wants to. I'm just very glad I've now been able to switch it off!
Many thanks for the code and the great instructions on how to do that, @luetage
@luetage
Thanks , works fine.