-
can't open Facebook anymore since the last update....every other site, no problem
-
-
@glebarr Check for Blocked cookies and blocked content in Vivaldi Ad/Tracker Blocker.
-
Me neither, can only see the logo of Facebook.
When I delete the cookie I can but then I get:
¨Your Request Couldn't be Processed
There was a problem with this request. We're working on getting it fixed as soon as we can.
Return home"
Chrome and for example Falkon do work right.
-
@rijnsma Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@rijnsma
I have found it:
I go to 'V' and the 'settings' then to 'privacy and security' then I scroll to 'Website permissions' search 'facebook.com' leftside select and rightside set to your taste. Here javascript and images were not right.
Thank a lot for the attention.
The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.