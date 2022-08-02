more options to configure mouse gesture trigger
Unfortunatelly miro introduced the right mouse to navigate arround the pane, some time ago.
This is in collision with the mouse gestures. Good thing is, I can use ALT-key to trigger mouse gestures.
I wish to have other options to trigger mouse gestures. I see following approaches:
- option to deactive mouse gestures for specific sides (miro.com, ...)
- option to change the gesture key from right mouse button to free choosen keyboard key
- activate mouse gesture only after holding right mouse button for a specific time
- activate mouse gesture only after double click of right mouse button
- deactive/activate mouse gesture by keyboard shortcut
- ...
Would be great to have a solution here.
Thanks!
We can already disabled MG globally via keyboard/mouse shortcut & custom menu command.
However, we still need a way to temporarily disabled MG on specific tab/webpage, or at least disabled MG permanently on some website via Site Settings.
ough yes, tried to use the pixel threshold to solve this, but apparently this has no success, as the mouse distances in miro are always bigger than any threshold... 🫣
A simple blacklist would be the easiest solution, in my opinion.