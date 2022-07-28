current android apk not compatible
-
Today I wanted to install the apk for my Galaxy J7 and get the message that it is not compatible.
And now? Does anyone have a solution for this?
Thank you very much.
-
Aaron Translator
Check your Galaxy J7. Which Android version is it running on?
I found some data on it. Android is probably 5.1. Maybe it's too old.
-
Andoid 7.0
-
Aaron Translator
@yakmur7776 said in current android apk not compatible:
Andoid 7.0
emmm. Try download another apk it's name with "v7a".
If it still doesn't work, I can't help it...Sorry
-
I am really surprised. It works.
Thanks a lot!
-
Aaron Translator
@yakmur7776
emmmmm.....
Just like my G1650
-
Hi, There you can download APK file "Play Store Version" for Samsung Galaxy J7 free, apk file version is v1.7.0 to download to your Samsung Galaxy J7
-
HankSimmons Banned
I'm also having the same problem as you, wondering if you have a solution and can share it with me
-
HankSimmons Banned
This post is deleted!