-Open Vivaldi

What, with all your already open tabs from the last session? That would be pointless, and no way to reproduce an issue in a good way.

Wait for a while (minutes? half an hour?)

And do what, nothing and it happens by itself?

-Problem manifests

How - what tabs do you click, what tabs do you try to select?

Prefer not to clean my profile, I don't have the time to set thing up right now...

Nobody's telling you to clean your profile. It takes 10 seconds to create a new one to test with.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/

Or even better, install Vivaldi as a Standalone, then test in that, and it can be deleted afterward, or you can reset settings to zero by deleting the User Data directory. This also avoids the problems of experimental flags causing issues, as these are set for all profiles.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/