Unable to select multiple tabs
-
5.4.2741.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
I have been unable to select multiple tabs in the usual ways
with several tabs open, click on one, CTRL Click on another
Ants appear momentarily & then disappear
Multiple selection is not implemented
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@janrif
Hi, use Shift instead of Ctrl. They change it for moving icons but not selections.
Cheers, mib
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@janrif I have the same issue with Ctrl+click select, but only occasionally, and I've not been able to figure out what specific circumstance causes it. I belive it only started with the 5.4 Snapshots.
If you can figure it out, please give the information here and report a bug so it can be fixed before Stable.
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
-
Same happens to me over the past several days. Just filed a report.
Oh also, when I click on the second tab, they are both deselected and I'm thrown into a random tab
-
@gryzor Thanks for reporting. Did they assign a #?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
There is a report VB-90714 "Cannot select multiple tabs" - Unconfirmed.
I can not confirm the issue on 5.4.2741.3 + 5.4.2749.1 / Win 11 21H2.
I can select separate tabs with Ctrl+Click, and from a start tab up to last tab with Shift+Click.
-
@janrif said in Unable to select multiple tabs:
@gryzor Thanks for reporting. Did they assign a #?
Yeah, it's VB-90714 as DoctorG mentioned.
@DoctorG , I found out that behavior is normal when VIvaldi starts; but the bug appears later on...
-
@mib2berlin said in Unable to select multiple tabs:
@janrif
Hi, use Shift instead of Ctrl. They change it for moving icons but not selections.
Cheers, mib
To be precise, it works with both keys:
Shift+click is to select FROM the last selected TO the currently clicked tab;
Ctrl-Click is to toggle selection of single tabs not regarding the already selected range.
In any case I thought it got fixed in some of the latest snapshots because for me it works again.
-
After a bit of investigation, it appears to be related to
New Tab Position = After Related Tabs (default) | After Active Tab
And occurs when opening new tabs and switching to them. It seems to somehow mess with the tab order.
Setting it to As Last Tab I can't trigger it. Unable to trigger in Stable as well. It still happens to me in latest Snapshot.
Since it's the default setting (After Related Tabs), I'm surprised there's not more reports, but it's Snapshot after all.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pathduck
Ah, I use Last Tab since a long time, therefor I cant reproduce it.
Cheers, mib
-
@iAN-CooG said in Unable to select multiple tabs:
@mib2berlin said in Unable to select multiple tabs:
@janrif
Hi, use Shift instead of Ctrl. They change it for moving icons but not selections.
Cheers, mib
To be precise, it works with both keys:
Shift+click is to select FROM the last selected TO the currently clicked tab;
Ctrl-Click is to toggle selection of single tabs not regarding the already selected range.
In any case I thought it got fixed in some of the latest snapshots because for me it works again.
Just switched to Last Tab, problem persists.
-
@gryzor If you can reproduce it with "As Last Tab" set, then from a clean profile, find the smallest number of steps to recreate the problem, and update your bug report with the new information.
I was not able to reproduce with "Last Tab" so probably internal testers won't as well. You need to make sure the description makes it easy to recreate. Before internal testers can reproduce and confirm it will not be fixed.
Post your steps here so I can test. Also post your system info from Help > About. It might be only for some OS.
-
@Pathduck said in Unable to select multiple tabs:
@gryzor If you can reproduce it with "As Last Tab" set, then from a clean profile, find the smallest number of steps to recreate the problem, and update your bug report with the new information.
I was not able to reproduce with "Last Tab" so probably internal testers won't as well. You need to make sure the description makes it easy to recreate. Before internal testers can reproduce and confirm it will not be fixed.
Post your steps here so I can test. Also post your system info from Help > About. It might be only for some OS.
Here's my more extended info:
Vivaldi 5.4.2741.3 (Official Build) (64-bit) Revision f7b5f825b0dcec7f7dbb82d737c0311b825932db OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22622.436) JavaScript V8 10.4.132.16 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/104.0.5112.34 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\Users\krako\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --disable-features --enable-features --save-page-as-mhtml --restore-last-session --enable-features --disable-features --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end
There's no "smallest number of steps", that's the whole thing:
-Open Vivaldi
-Wait for a while (minutes? half an hour?)
-Problem manifests
Prefer not to clean my profile, I don't have the time to set thing up right now...
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@gryzor said in Unable to select multiple tabs:
-Open Vivaldi
What, with all your already open tabs from the last session? That would be pointless, and no way to reproduce an issue in a good way.
Wait for a while (minutes? half an hour?)
And do what, nothing and it happens by itself?
-Problem manifests
How - what tabs do you click, what tabs do you try to select?
Prefer not to clean my profile, I don't have the time to set thing up right now...
Nobody's telling you to clean your profile. It takes 10 seconds to create a new one to test with.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
Or even better, install Vivaldi as a Standalone, then test in that, and it can be deleted afterward, or you can reset settings to zero by deleting the User Data directory. This also avoids the problems of experimental flags causing issues, as these are set for all profiles.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
-
Interesting notes, thanks
However, let's hold on a minute, looks like setting it to Last Tab and restarting the browser makes the problem goes away...
-
@gryzor Like I said, start from a clean profile, no open tabs, no changed settings, no extensions, no nothing. Then recreate the issue, if needed change only the needed settings to recreate the problem again.
I couldn't recreate it when the setting was "As Last Tab", and I needed no restart when changing back to "After Related" to create the problem again. My theory is it's caused by changing the order of tabs by inserting new ones in between existing, which would happen with "After Related/After Active", but not with "As Last Tab".
I also kind of suspect that the V team already knows about this, it's been two weeks since last Snapshot, and for all we know they have a fix for it relating to another bug report VB#.
-
@DoctorG said in Unable to select multiple tabs:
There is a report VB-90714 "Cannot select multiple tabs" - Unconfirmed.
I can not confirm the issue on 5.4.2741.3 + 5.4.2749.1 / Win 11 21H2.
I can select separate tabs with Ctrl+Click, and from a start tab up to last tab with Shift+Click.
Doesn't work for me
-
@Pathduck said in Unable to select multiple tabs:
After a bit of investigation, it appears to be related to
New Tab Position = After Related Tabs (default) | After Active Tab
Bingo! Can confirm if that setting is changed to "related tab" ants work as expected. Good catch @Pathduck
-
I get this exact issue in the latest release