Vivaldi lacks support for migrating to a new device, reinstalling the app, or factory resetting the device. Sync carries over some information, but does not restore Vivaldi to a previously saved state.

After reviewing this post it is apparently possible to do, but requires root to access the files and manually save them, as well as restoring them after a reset. Rooting is not possible on all devices, nor is it a user friendly experience.

This should either be a function of Sync, or should be an option (as with many applications) to automatically create a backup file that can then be moved off device and restored when needed.

In my situation I am coming from a Samsung S20 5G, and moving back to my older Google Pixel 5. I use Sync but it does not completely restore my settings and I now need to go through the list on both phones to compare what was moved over, and what was not.

I went from this:

To this:

The difference is not major, but it does now require me to manually comb through the settings to find what was missed.

Thank you for your time and consideration of this issue,

Dwamies.

Threads referenced before posting:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51704/guide-v-backup-extra-steps/2

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/64827/sync-app-settings

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/59055/how-do-i-sync-transfer-settings-between-2-android-phones

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/67354/fix-vivaldi-sync