Add the option to have two customizable UI layouts... a mobile when used in hand and a desktop layout when connected to a disktop environment like Samsung Dex with a bigger displays. with the ability to switches automatically between them (the same way that Samsung internet does). And of course with each one having its own customizable buttons and settings.

For example in the desktop layout, I could have it to show site always in disktop form... while in the mobile layout I could have my address bar at the bottom