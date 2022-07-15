Auto switch between a desktop UI layout and a mobile UI layout
Add the option to have two customizable UI layouts... a mobile when used in hand and a desktop layout when connected to a disktop environment like Samsung Dex with a bigger displays. with the ability to switches automatically between them (the same way that Samsung internet does). And of course with each one having its own customizable buttons and settings.
For example in the desktop layout, I could have it to show site always in disktop form... while in the mobile layout I could have my address bar at the bottom
automatically switch to desktop mode with DEX is the right way... the same like Samsung internet, it switches to a completely different UI with its customizable shortcuts and settings depending on the environment (phone or dex)