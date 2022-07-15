Can`t download attachments
-
I am no longer able to download attachments. I`m using Linux Ubuntu. I have been using Vivaldi with no problems for many years. I might have to go back to Firefox. Can anyone help me on this?
Robert
-
@matelau said in Can`t download attachments:
no longer able to download attachments
More info might help. What exactly happens? What do you mean by "attachments"; are you meaning simply files from websites in general, or does your use of that specific word imply this is an M3 issue? Have you retested in a new clean profile? Have you run V from a terminal so you can observe any relevant error messages at the time you attempt the downloads?
-
By attachment I mean when I receive an email from my Google account, and should it contain a jpg or a pdf, I can see the attachment, but I cannot download the attachment. This started two days ago. For all the time I
ve been using Vivaldi, this the first time this problem has shown up. If I switch to Firefox, I can download the same attachments. Im using Linux Ubuntu on an Acer Swift 3 laptop.
Unfortunately I
m not a techie, so thats why I have to return to Firefox if I cannot resolve this problem.
-
@matelau Blocking 3rd-party cookies can cause this, specifically I've seen it on Gmail if cookies from
[*.]googleusercontent.comare blocked.
Possibly also if the sender is also using Gmail, so it depends on how the files are attached, not sure.
So I suggest you first check your Settings, under Privacy & Security > Cookies, what your cookie settings are.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/cookies/
Then I suggest you test in a clean profile, as as well as the other general troubleshooting steps:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
Try from the context menu
save link as
-
I
ve tried changing my cookie setting with no effect. BUT if I quit and restart Vivaldi, I can one download of an attachment. These attachments are from a Gmail account. As Ive mentioned before, if I use Firefox, there is no similar problem.
Robert
PS: I really appreciate all your help.
-
@Stardust said in Can`t download attachments:
Try from the context menu save link as
And make sure you have access to the destination.
I recently tried to save an attachment as an ordinary user to a folder in my /home directory that I'd created in the terminal while working as root.
The error message suggested using a different file name for the attachment, so it took me quite a while to figure out what I'd done.
-
@matelau said in Can`t download attachments:
Ive tried changing my cookie setting with no effect.
What are your cookie setting?
Also check the URL:
chrome://settings/cookies
If any sites are explicitly allowed/denied.
As Ive mentioned before, if I use Firefox, there is no similar problem.
When comparing with other browsers, ask yourself:
- "What have I changed in Vivaldi as compared to Firefox?"
- "Is this a basically unchanged install of Firefox while in Vivaldi I've changed lots of settings?"
- "Are there any extensions running in Vivaldi that I don't have installed in Firefox"
- "Vivaldi has a built-in adblocker, Firefox does not. Maybe I'be enabled the adblocker in Vivaldi?"
Also, how's it going with those troubleshooting steps I posted? Tried in a clean profile yet? Tried clearing cache?
-
Same issue here, very annoying. It sometimes works if i switch to "show complete mail" and then use open in new tab / save as - which is not possible in the regular view (there is no context menu..) and also showing the email that way doesn't always work. Tried all sorts of workarounds, cookies etc is all fine, still no luck.
-
@bnckd tested with 6.6.3271.55 in Private Window; download of attachments from GMail webpage works for each attachment one by one and downloading all as a Zip file.
Please check:
- Vivaldi Blocker
- Blocked Third Party Cookies
- Extensions causing broken download