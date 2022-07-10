last edited by

I'm using Window Panel instead of Tab Bar. But I found no way to open "Synced Tabs" unless from Tab Bar.

Window Panel does not have "Synced Tabs" button.

"Synced Tab" cannot be found in Menu Customization.

Tool bar only has a "Sync Status" button and Synced Tabs even cannot be viewed there.

All menu and All Settings are not related to this feature.

It is a great feature but does not have a second way to access it.