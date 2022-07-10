Other ways to open "Synced Tabs" except from Tab Bar
I'm using Window Panel instead of Tab Bar. But I found no way to open "Synced Tabs" unless from Tab Bar.
Window Panel does not have "Synced Tabs" button.
"Synced Tab" cannot be found in Menu Customization.
Tool bar only has a "Sync Status" button and Synced Tabs even cannot be viewed there.
All menu and All Settings are not related to this feature.
It is a great feature but does not have a second way to access it.
I'd like this too. If I want to open 3 tabs from my phone, it's very tedious since every time I click on a synced tab the menu is closed.
Also, it makes more sense to have this in the sidebar, it would be way more intuitive
I ended up here searching for the exact same functionality.
Please allow the synced tabs button to be placed in the side panel
and/or
Just show the synced tabs as another window tree in the window panel.
Please!
dacavetroll
This is a definite need for those of us exclusively using the side panel for tab management. There is currently no way to access synced tabs without "wasting" screen space by leaving the unused tab bar enabled.
Lack of visibility in the Window Panel also hinders feature discoverability, as I had to go online and search for how to use synced tabs since they are not surfaced in the UI with the tab bar disabled.
Synced Tabs are now accessible via the Window pane, this can be marked as solved or archived.