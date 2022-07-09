@irish66 you can do this with a command chain

go to settings -> "quick commands" section, click the little plus icon below the list and add a chain with the commands "add to reading list" and then a second one "close tab".

Then go to settings -> appearance, scroll down to the menu customization, and edit the tab menu. Drag and drop the new command chain you made into the menu wherever you like it.

Now you can use the command chain by selecting the tabs, right click on any one of them, and choosing your new menu entry.

You can also assign a mouse gesture to the command chain in the settings.