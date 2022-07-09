We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Hi. My request is to be able to (maybe through windows panel) select multiple tabs at once, and then choose to add to reading list.
There would also be the option to close tabs added to reading list.
@irish66 you can do this with a command chain
go to settings -> "quick commands" section, click the little plus icon below the list and add a chain with the commands "add to reading list" and then a second one "close tab".
Then go to settings -> appearance, scroll down to the menu customization, and edit the tab menu. Drag and drop the new command chain you made into the menu wherever you like it.
Now you can use the command chain by selecting the tabs, right click on any one of them, and choosing your new menu entry.
You can also assign a mouse gesture to the command chain in the settings.
Thank you very much. Appreciate the time and effort. That works. But is there any to make it work through the windows panel?
By accident I found that if you stack tabs, they are added to reading list. So I have stacked all. Then it's just a case of closing all tabs. and reopening the tabs I really need open.
@irish66 I'm not sure I follow how/what you did to make the stack automatically be added to the reading list.
I tried some things with the window panel and haven't been able to make a selection of tabs be added to the reading list.
I can add the command chain to the "add to reading list" command in the "window list" menu (such that I get the option) but only the entry that is right clicked is moved to the reading list and closed, not all selected tabs. It seems to me that the interpretation of "selected" is different when tabs are selected in the tab bar vs. in the window panel.
Since I think it should work in the window panel just like it does on the tab bar, I have filed bug VB-90527 ... maybe they'll do something about it
Sorry. NO., I didn't do it through windows bar.
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
