Vivaldi identify as a different Browser
-
Using Vivaldi... When I go to a sight like "groups.io" or "google" as to look at my calendar, I receive an error that this browser may not be safe. At that point, I need to open another browser such as Chrome, Edge, IE, etc. to proceed. Is there a way that I can make Vivaldi present itself as Chrome, FireFox or another acceptable to Google powered sites?
~Dave~
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@KB7GP
Hi, Vivaldi present itself as Chrome since a long time.
https://www.whatismybrowser.com
Wich Vivaldi version do you use?
Cheers, mib
-
@KB7GP , do you have activated Crypto Token in the privacy settings? If not, you can't use Google services and pages.
-
I am using 5.3.2679.68 (Stable channel) (64-bit) .
Google sites will not let me in because "unsafe browser".
I have not checked the Crypto Token yet. Never even heard of it. --- it was not checked. Will see what happens now.
~Thank you both for the suggestions~
~Dave~
-
@KB7GP If you are blocking 3rd party cookies, Google sites won't let you log in. Make sure they are enabled and try again.
@Catweazle said in Vivaldi identify as a different Browser:
do you have activated Crypto Token in the privacy settings?
Didn't that setting get renamed to
Google Services Token? Edit: Maybe it hasn't been updated in the other translations.
-
@nomadic , maybe, it's also with this name in Spain, I called it Crypto Token out of habit. In any case I think this is the reason for the problem.
-
@Catweazle I don't even know what that is.
-
@KB7GP Do you still use Vivaldi 5.3?
If yes, on some sites outdated browser version will cause trouble and reject login.
-
Streptococcus
I find nothing about a token in the Settings when I search for it. I do see Google Services and under that is Phishing and Malware Protection, DNS to Help Resolve Navigation Errors, and Form Autofill Assist. Is that what the Crypto Token is about?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
The setting to disable the "Crypto Token" or "Google Services Token" was removed in 6.0 because too many users kept disabling it and then not understanding why they no longer could sign in to Google's services.
Users getting reports about "outdated browsers" or similar when logging in to sites have different problems.
I'm locking this 2 years old topic as it only causes confusion.
-
PPathduck locked this topic