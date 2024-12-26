Disable "Notes" &"Reading list"
masterquestionable
[Suggestion] Options to disable "Notes", "Reading list" functionality
2 options in "Settings" # "Appearance", to individually hide:
The following UI entries to "Notes":
|*| Main menu -> Notes
|*| Panels -> Notes
|*| Text selection -> Copy to note
|*| Text selection -> Append to note
The following UI entries to "Reading list":
|*| Main menu -> Reading list
|*| Link context menu -> Add to reading list
ModEdit: Title
omaralsharif
I agree 100%! In the same way that we have the option to re the Vivaldi game from the Vivaldi button menu, we should have the option to disable:
"Notes"
"Reading list"
"Bookmarks"
"Downloads"
They're already really easy to access from the side saved content menu, so users should be able to decide which items remain in the Vivaldi button menu
omaralsharif
Vivaldi Snapshot 5.6 has this feature now!! Under menu settings.
Give it a shot, it's excellent!
Could you verify it's completely following the spec specified?
mib2berlin Soprano
@masterquestionable
Hi, no idea what @omaralsharif meant 2 Years ago but you can remove all icons and entries you don`t need.
You cant remove/disable the functionality like disabling the mail/feed feature.
For example Append to note and Copy to note, just delete the entries with the Del key.
Thanks for testing.
But we are talking about the Mobile version of Vivaldi.
("Mobile Feature Requests")
mib2berlin Soprano
@masterquestionable
Oh man, should better read, sorry!
