@guigirl If you post an image that is hosted on some service that deletes the image after some n days, then it is useful to have some description of what the image was supposed to be once the url breaks.

It is also important for screen reader programs. Instead of uselessly saying something like:

"Yeah, there are a whole bunch of images on this page that are vitally important to understanding the conversation."

It can instead say:

"There is an image with the description 'Dog riding a skateboard while juggling chainsaws.' Followed by the text 'Easier to do than find motivation to make a TST mod.'"

But the text is there if you really want to see it, so don't input your bank account password as the alt text.

