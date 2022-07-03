How to resize attached image?
Is it possible to resize an attached images?
![alt text](image url)
Maybe by adding
widthsomewhere?
Because sometime the image is too large and you need to make it 2x smaller.
@Stardust No, I don't think this forum supports that. Just scale your image before posting.
Or use:
Btw, is the
alt textpart of ...
![alt text](image url)
... supposed to be user-editable, eg, to insert a name of or description for the image? Coz each time i try that, it's ignored.
@guigirl If you change the image url to something invalid, then the alt text will show up.
@nomadic Thanks, but i don't think i understand.
Whowould want such an outcome? Also, given
nobodyis likely to manually type in an uploaded pic url, but instead would c&p it, i don't see how such errors would occur.
I just don't understand these crazy modern times...
@guigirl If you post an image that is hosted on some service that deletes the image after some
ndays, then it is useful to have some description of what the image was supposed to be once the url breaks.
It is also important for screen reader programs. Instead of uselessly saying something like:
"Yeah, there are a whole bunch of images on this page that are vitally important to understanding the conversation."
It can instead say:
"There is an image with the description 'Dog riding a skateboard while juggling chainsaws.' Followed by the text 'Easier to do than find motivation to make a TST mod.'"
But the text is there if you really want to see it, so don't input your bank account password as the alt text.
@nomadic I am honoured to be in the company of
peeps who understand stuff. Ta bigly. Here, pls accept this complementary TST in gratitude.
So?
This is not the effect I wanted to achieve