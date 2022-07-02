Always Strip URLs of Tracking Parameters
kyu3a Ambassador
Hi! "Copy without parameters" feature Vivaldi have is nice! But I hope this feature will develope more.
I hope to be added Vivaldi the setting where parameters are always removed from the URL displayed in the address bar. This feature has recently been included in Firefox. This feature is very useful. I hope this feature in Vivaldi, too.
New Firefox privacy feature strips URLs of tracking parameters
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/new-firefox-privacy-feature-strips-urls-of-tracking-parameters/
matiasmovie
Remove tracking elements from URLs something like this addon
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/clearurls/lckanjgmijmafbedllaakclkaicjfmnk
@matiasmovie ClearURLs is an excellent extension (recommended by Mozilla for Firefox) but it is an MV2 extension, so to speak. I use it on Brave and now on Vivaldi.
When MV2 will be replaced MV3, ClearURLs will no longer work.
Ah, the rules for ClearUrls are at https://gitlab.com/ClearURLs/rules/-/blob/master/data.min.json
I do not think it will be a huge task to add a URL rewrite feature to Vivaldi, fetching these rules regularly and hosting them at Vivaldi block list server.
But i do not know much about internal stricture and code of Vivaldi Blocker. So that is all i can say.
matiasmovie
@Granite1 Adguard has a similar function and they have already created a MV3 version
@matiasmovie said in Always Strip URLs of Tracking Parameters:
Adguard has a similar function and they have already created a MV3 version
Yes, I know, I use it on 1 of my devices.
paul1149 Supporters
This is an essential part of privacy and would be a very worthwhile enhancement to V's tracking protection.