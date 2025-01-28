Bulk set a global feed update interval
Hello,
It would be nice to have a way to edit many feeds at the same time. Also maybe set a globally default value for new feeds.
I have around 100 feeds, all set to a daily interval. If, for example, i want to move 50 of them to a hourly interval i need to do it one by one. Would be nice to select those 50 and just change them all at once
Same here, I just set them all to the default 2 hours, but once a day would really suffice. Going through all of them one by one and hitting save on each (otherwise it will not set it for the current item) is very cumbersome... Upvote!
luetage Supporters Soprano
@mias31 It would be painless, if the export included the interval, then we could edit it in a text editor. OPML doesn’t support it I guess.
treeshateorcs
it would be great if there was such a switch. i was going through all of my 50+ feeds and clicking "15 minutes", and then i noticed that i had to click save for it to come into effect man i was pissed
daniel Patron Vivaldi Team
@saduran Vivaldi does not have a convenient way to do that, sorry.
Workaround: You can quit the browser, open the Preferences file in a text editor, find the feed section by search for one of the feed URLs, and adjusting all of them that way. It should be faster than going through the user interface.
@daniel said in Set a global feed update interval:
That's a really good idea. I’m going to try it, but do you know the exact name of the file I should edit?
derDay Supporters
@saduran
should be
Preferences(without any file extension)
@derDay Thanks!