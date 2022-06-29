@Starr88 The low level of support for this request surprises me. Labels provide a readily-understood and convenient mechanism when transitioning from 'the folder mindset' but that convenience is diminished by not being able to add labels readily when composing (inc. Reply and Forward).

Just adding the Label button to the Mail Composer Bar (as one may now do) doesn't achieve anything as the button is inactive [Edit: (and the only way to then remove the button is to Reset the bar to default rather than simply remove that one button) ].

For some cases I have action-filters to automatically add labels when the message is sent but otherwise, as stated, need to disrupt 'natural' workflow to visit the Sent (or All Messages, etc.) view to add ad hoc labels.

I imagine that what applies to Labels applies also to Flags.