Automatically sort tabs into existing stacks by host
I tend to keep a lot of tabs open at once, so I use the "Stack Tabs by Hosts" context menu option quite often to keep my tab organization clean even though I know very well that it's just gonna become a mess within a few days again. It would be nice to have an option to detect existing stacks mapped to specific hosts and sort "loose" tabs into their respective stacks, because right now the "Stack Tabs by Hosts" option just creates a completely new stack for all of the "loose" tabs, which complicates things further and goes against the intent of properly sorting things.
Pesala Ambassador
@Essem As a workaround, just unstack all tabs, then restack them by hosts.
barbudo2005
A workaround and forget:
Auto group tab stacks by domain
Look this post and apply the patch:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56025/auto-group-tab-stacks-by-domain
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25862/option-to-automatically-stack-tabs-by-host Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests