RadekPilich
At the moment, external links open as new top level tab.
Desired behavior (switchable in settings) would be to open external links in currently active tab stack.
Kudos to @greenmoose who has already asked about this here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/62773/open-external-link-in-active-tab-stack
jasonmaskell
This would be really handy. I use tab stacks so I can ideally have all of my internet activity in the one window, separated into tab stacks. Kind of like how you might use virtual desktops. However when I open multiple links externally, say from Outlook, it ends up opening the links all in individual new tab stack, crowding my one window.
Would be great to have this option. Just open the new external links in the current tab stack, or even create one new tab stack and add additional external URLs to that tab stack.