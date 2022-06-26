Bookmarks search - how to navigate and stay in a folder?
-
RadekPilich
I cannot figure out how to stay in a folder location of a folder/bookmark selected in search results after the search filter is turned off.
The problem is that after turning off the search filter, the list jumps shows all bookmarks, with previously selected bookmark location often not visible. Clicking in the bookmark list then selects the newly clicked bookmark, making it "impossible" to navigate to desired location found in search.
My intention is not to find one specific bookmark, my intention is to find a specific bookmark/folder and navigate to that location and see everything around there, not only items that match the keyword. How do I do that?
-
@RadekPilich You probably also want a working filter that includes subfolders, right?
-
RadekPilich
@Dancer18 No, that would clutter the search results. I like how the filtering works. The problem is the transition from filtered list to unfiltered list. I need the cursor / view / visible bookmark stay in the location of the bookmark selected in the search results even after the filter is cleared and all bookmarks are shown.
-
@RadekPilich said in Bookmarks search - how to navigate and stay in a folder?:
clutter
I understand, can confirm that unwanted behavior and would upvote your feature request.
-
I agree, it's one of the most annoying things about Vivaldi and really hampers my productivity.
It's been requested several times over the years, but I don't think the Vivaldi team really understands the significance of this. They probably all have just a bunch of bookmarks...
-
@djain said in Bookmarks search - how to navigate and stay in a folder?:
They probably all have just a bunch of bookmarks...
about this unfortunate search for folders in bookmarks .... have already been asked for several years in a row without interruption, several topics have been created, including mine.
I switched from the Russian-language forum to the English-language one in the hope that at least the developers are reading it, it seems not.
Search for folders in bookmarks, as if they do not exist : you find a bookmark, remove the filter and as if you were not looking for anything. Reset to zero.
The only thing I got from the support is the answer that this is normal behavior and there will be no other! after 3 days of discussions. We can only hope that this is the private opinion of a person who has nothing to do with programming.
-
I found a workaround:
Right click in the bookmarks panel and select "Expand All Folders" before the search.
This will make sure that after you clear the search terms, whatever you had selected will stay visible and in focus!