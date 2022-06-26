I cannot figure out how to stay in a folder location of a folder/bookmark selected in search results after the search filter is turned off.

The problem is that after turning off the search filter, the list jumps shows all bookmarks, with previously selected bookmark location often not visible. Clicking in the bookmark list then selects the newly clicked bookmark, making it "impossible" to navigate to desired location found in search.

My intention is not to find one specific bookmark, my intention is to find a specific bookmark/folder and navigate to that location and see everything around there, not only items that match the keyword. How do I do that?