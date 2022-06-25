New filter toggle "filtered" to filter for "only cc'd" and more
I get a LOT of emails where I'm only cc'd (such a bad habit, it's clearly overdone). So I would like to filter emails out of my Unread where I am only cc'd.
So I set up a filter
cc:[email protected] NOT to:[email protected]
So far so good. But I work in Unread to get my stuff done, and Unread still shows these emails. I could add a label or mark them as read, but I don't want either of that - I just want to hide them from (or show them in) Unread just like any other filter toggle.
The toggle system is actually much better than the rather quirky implementation of M2. But it's still similar:
Please add a new filter toggle "filtered" (which obviously needs to act as 'filtered by another filter').
In order to give some control over this, I suggest that you could add an entry "mark as filtered" to the right-click menu (similar to M2) which is on by default for custom filters, such that I can choose to "override" the filter toggle by unchecking this option
in order to make this setting obvious, I suggest that the icon left of the filter name indicates whether or not the messages filtered this way are going to be marked as filtered (e.g. with the same accent color as the filter toggle button)
for quick access to switch the "mark as filtered" setting, make that filter icon clickable
while you are at it, please change the current filter icon (three horizontal bars of different width) to a proper funnel icon
I got and upvote today (thanks @lesk (c:= ) and so I reread the request after a long time. Given the very nice recent work on the Mail Filter UI, I figure that we could just repurpose the custom folder toggle:
Vivaldi Mail is not a folder based email client like many others, specifically Thunderbird. Yet while we don't have a toggle for filtered, labeled, flagged or starred emails, we do have one for custom folders. But folders are account specific and, as is commonly known, evil (link in my signature)
Request:
Instead of adding more and more toggles, I suggest to reclass the 'custom folders' toggle into a 'special filter' toggle, with the default being custom IMAP folders == no change for anyone who has used the custom folder toggle so far.
Now, I'd like to add specific labels, filters, flags,... to be handled by that very same toggle. This is possible by introducing a new property "special" that can be assigned to any label, filter, flag, and custom folder in the right-click menu, with it being default selected for custom IMAP folders and default unselected for everything else.
There needs to be a visual indicator to show what has been designated as special.
Other example usecase:
Apart from making the original usecase to filter out cc only emails possible, it would also give natural support of the Inbox Zero method where folks categorize their email (which they can't just deal with right away) into buckets and at the same time remove them from view:
a) "Follow up / To Do / Do later";
b) "Waiting" (for someone's reply or some other thing that prevents me from getting this done);
c) "read later" (emails that contain info that I'm interested in but that isn't time critical. Similar to mailing lists, but from individual correspondence).
-> The workflow is to label all coming Unread/Received into these buckets without marking them as read, but hiding them from Unread/Received.
Currently the only way to do this is to use custom IMAP folders, but that doesn't work for multiple accounts. It'd be much nicer to do the same thing with labels - possible with this request. Well... at least if it was more convenient to label emails with some keyboard command / custom button
Took the liberty to file this as VB-104197