I got and upvote today (thanks @lesk (c:= ) and so I reread the request after a long time. Given the very nice recent work on the Mail Filter UI, I figure that we could just repurpose the custom folder toggle:

Vivaldi Mail is not a folder based email client like many others, specifically Thunderbird. Yet while we don't have a toggle for filtered, labeled, flagged or starred emails, we do have one for custom folders. But folders are account specific and, as is commonly known, evil (link in my signature)

Request:

Instead of adding more and more toggles, I suggest to reclass the 'custom folders' toggle into a 'special filter' toggle, with the default being custom IMAP folders == no change for anyone who has used the custom folder toggle so far.

Now, I'd like to add specific labels, filters, flags,... to be handled by that very same toggle. This is possible by introducing a new property "special" that can be assigned to any label, filter, flag, and custom folder in the right-click menu, with it being default selected for custom IMAP folders and default unselected for everything else.

There needs to be a visual indicator to show what has been designated as special.

Other example usecase:

Apart from making the original usecase to filter out cc only emails possible, it would also give natural support of the Inbox Zero method where folks categorize their email (which they can't just deal with right away) into buckets and at the same time remove them from view:

a) "Follow up / To Do / Do later";

b) "Waiting" (for someone's reply or some other thing that prevents me from getting this done);

c) "read later" (emails that contain info that I'm interested in but that isn't time critical. Similar to mailing lists, but from individual correspondence).

-> The workflow is to label all coming Unread/Received into these buckets without marking them as read, but hiding them from Unread/Received.

Currently the only way to do this is to use custom IMAP folders, but that doesn't work for multiple accounts. It'd be much nicer to do the same thing with labels - possible with this request. Well... at least if it was more convenient to label emails with some keyboard command / custom button

Took the liberty to file this as VB-104197