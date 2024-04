Hi,

Since a while, Vivaldi does not play nice when using Teams Sharing.

I'm using the latest Manjaro Gnome edition with Pipewire and Wireplumber.

At least since 5.2 the issue is present. Sharing a screen, or tab goes ok. Stop sharing brings the whole browser down.

Chromium does work ok with Teams and sharing...

I'm now running the latest: 5.3.2679.58 on Manjaro 21.3. But the crashes started occuring at least half a year ago.

Switching from pipewire media session to/from Wireplumber does not help.

Anyone else have this issue?

Here the dump from tje systemd journal (a tiny bit cleaned up...