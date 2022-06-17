Order different mail accounts ?
fbinnzhivko
Can different mail address to reorder ?
I want all @abv.bg address to be on the bottom.
Pesala Ambassador
@fbinnzhivko Addresses are sorted in alphabetical order.
Vote for Rearrange Mail Accounts in list
iqaluit Supporters
@Pesala Is there a topic that we could vote for the feature?
Pesala Ambassador
@iqaluit The Accounts can be manually sorted in Settings, Mail by clicking the up/down arrows.
iqaluit Supporters
@Pesala I am unable to locate the feature in settings. I have + and - is all. I don't think that Vivaldi mail client has this option to change the order of the accounts.
Pesala Ambassador
@iqaluit This is an image from the latest snapshot, which is my default browser. I have no mail accounts in the Stable version.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
The accounts can now be manually moved up or down in the latest Snapshot, as Pesala's image shows, but cannot drag-and-drop them.
Look for VB-89884 in a future Stable changelog.